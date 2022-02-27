SPOONER– A benefit for Spooner’s Ryley Holden will be held from 12–5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at the Spooner Civic Center Ballroom.
The benefit will feature gun raffles, 50/50 raffle, Chinese Auction, dinner and more.
In November 2016, Holden was diagnosed with Gliboblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, with a terminal prognosis of 14 months. Through radiation and chemotherapy, every scan following his final surgery looked better than the last for the following 3.5 years.
Holden married his wife McKayla, and their family grew with sons John (2018) and Warren (2020).
In the fall of 2020, the cancer returned and was removed during a second surgery. Ryley began a Dendric Cell Clinical Trial through Mayo Clinic to stimulate his own immune system to fight off the cancer.
In January 2021, the cancer came back, causing him to be hospitalized with uncontrollable headaches, vomiting and extreme pain.
The cancer had spread to additional areas of his brain and at this point all that Mayo could offer was palliative care.
After many prayers, Ryley and McKayla received a glimmer of hope, as a two-hour spinal MRI came back clear showing no cancer in Ryley’s spine.
Since then, Ryley and McKayla have completely altered their diet, began yoga and started Reiki, an energy healing technique that promotes relaxation and reduces stress and anxiety through gentle touch.
Ryley has also been receiving Vitamin C infusions and ozone therapy (at $450 per week) and has been prescribed repurposed drugs after seeking out opinions from many Naturopathic doctors and neuro-oncologists – most of these drugs are out-of-pocket.
In September 2021, another mass was detected in a new area, very deep within the brain, and Gamma Knife Radiation was the best option.
The follow-up scan in October showed that Gamma Knife Radiation was working, which even surprised the doctors, as it takes weeks to show tumor reduction.
Ryley’s scan on Dec. 8, 2021, showed the cancer had moved to Ryley’s right frontal lobe. While at this point it is very tiny, it has led to a new approach, Keytruda, an immunotherapy drug.
The latest recommended course of treatment for combatting this aggressive type of cancer is development of personalized vaccines. This approach has been used with great success in other countries of years. Unfortunately, it isn’t approved by the FDA, nor covered by health insurance.
Ryley’s neuro-oncologist believes he is the perfect candidate.
The quote for treatment is $57,500.
In addition to the Keytruda treatment, Ryley’s family is hoping to save enough for him to continue receiving other non-conventional treatments including Vitamin C and Ozone infusions, supplements and repurposed drugs.
All money raised at the benefit will directly support the Holden family efforts.
