Due to popular demand, the Gordon-Wascott Historical Society has just released the second edition of its famous “Favorite Country Recipes” cookbook. It includes many delicious new recipes in addition to those included in the first edition.
“Many of the contributors to the original 1984 cookbook are no longer with us, but their memories and recipes live on through the pages of this expanded edition,” the historical society said.
The historical society, like so many other historical societies and non-profit organizations throughout the country and world, is struggling through these uncertain times.
“Many fundraisers and social gatherings may be cancelled or postponed,” the historical society said. “We may, or may not, be able to hold the events we had planned. We may, or may not, be able to open our historic Gordon Museum, Soo Line Depot, and the Wascott Historical Park to the public this season. We may all need to adopt a virtual presence until it is safe to resume social gatherings. So this cookbook may be one of the only fundraising efforts that the Gordon-Wascott Historical Society is able to undertake this year.”
While this cookbook will sell for $20 each plus shipping costs, the historical society is offering a special promotional offer until May 31: $15 each plus $3 shipping costs for a total of $18. Checks can be mailed to Gordon-Wascott Historical Society, PO Box 222, Gordon, WI 54838.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.