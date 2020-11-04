SARONA– Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona will host its monthly Hunt Hill Hike Club program on Monday, Nov. 9, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

“Join us for a one-mile naturalist-led hike,” the sanctuary said.

Legend says that tiny gnomes hide along the trails of Hunt Hill, but only during the month of November. It could be called Gnome-vember!

The Hunt Hill Hike Club program is free thanks to a sponsorship from Mayo Clinic Health System. It is open to all ages and hiking abilities. Registration is required by November 6.

To register: Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org.

