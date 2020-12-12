SARONA– Hunt Hill Hike Club will sponsor a hike on Monday, Dec. 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Hikers will enjoy the serenity of Hunt Hill in the winter while hiking amid the bare trees. They will be taken on a special adventure to a spot they otherwise would not go.
The nature walk is part of a free monthly hike series sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System.
Each hike features a different theme and will familiarize the participants with features of Hunt Hill’s various trails and habitats. December’s theme will be “Winter Wonderland.”
Those who attend the most hikes have a chance to win a prize.
Each hike is followed by complimentary snacks and drinks that mirror the monthly theme. Hikers should bring along their own mugs.
Bird count on December 21
Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will host a Winter Solstice Hike on Monday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. A limited number of snowshoes are available for the hike.
Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary is located at N2384 Hunt Hill Rd., Sarona.
For more information: 715.635.54870.
