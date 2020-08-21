Construction around the Hwys. 53 and 48 interchange in Rice Lake continues as scheduled, and motorists should expect to see additional traffic changes the week of August 24.
Weather pending, as early as Monday, Aug. 24, drivers can expect the:
> Closure of the Hwy. 53 northbound on-ramp from Hwy. 48. The closure is required to complete the construction of the roundabout and on-ramp.
> The detour for access to Hwy. 53 northbound will use Hwy. 53 southbound to the Cty. Hwy. O exit, Exit 140.
The closure/detour will be in place for four weeks.
In addition, the Bear Paw Avenue intersection to the north of Hwy. 48 is anticipated to be reopening by mid- to late September after the new concrete on Hwy. 48 is poured.
Other traffic-related items of note are:
> The Stout Street connection for the Hwy. 53 northbound off-ramp to Hwy. 48 currently is not being utilized, but it will remain in place for use in later construction stages.
> The West Avenue/19th Street intersection to the south of Hwy. 48 will remain closed until the end of September.
> The West Avenue/19th Street intersection to the north will remain open as will Hwy. 48; however, motorists might encounter delays.
All temporary traffic signals also will remain in place through the next stage of construction.
The $5 million project includes completely reconstructing Hwy. 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, the Hwy. 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout, and the north- and southbound Hwy. 53 ramp terminals at Hwy. 48 as roundabouts. Pavement marking and traffic signal installation also are planned to improve the Bear Paw Avenue intersection.
Construction began April 20 and is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.
