CAMERON– Want to play some flag football on Labor Day Weekend?
Build a 10-person roster with at least two girls on it, and contact your Wisconsin Army National Guard recruiter to register.
The first annual High School Flag Football tournament will be hosted by the Wisconsin Army National Guard and played on the beautiful Cameron High School football field on Labor Day Weekend.
Here is a list of Wisconsin Army National Guard recruiters, and their areas, who can be contacted to register for the games:
SSG. Daley
715.245.6044
Spooner, Grantsburg, Frederic, Luck, Webster, Shell Lake, Siren.
SSG Cramlet
715.566.0907
Unity, Amery, Osceola, Somerset, New Richmond, Hudson.
SGT Breault
715.684.9191
Cumberland, Clear Lake, Hayward, Clayton, Turtle Lake.
SSG Wahl
715.919.0254
Rice Lake, Cameron, Barron, Chetek, Ladysmith.
