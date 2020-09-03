Flag football

CAMERON– Want to play some flag football on Labor Day Weekend?

Build a 10-person roster with at least two girls on it, and contact your Wisconsin Army National Guard recruiter to register.

The first annual High School Flag Football tournament will be hosted by the Wisconsin Army National Guard and played on the beautiful Cameron High School football field on Labor Day Weekend.

Here is a list of Wisconsin Army National Guard recruiters, and their areas, who can be contacted to register for the games:

SSG. Daley

715.245.6044

Spooner, Grantsburg, Frederic, Luck, Webster, Shell Lake, Siren.

SSG Cramlet

715.566.0907

Unity, Amery, Osceola, Somerset, New Richmond, Hudson.

SGT Breault

715.684.9191

Cumberland, Clear Lake, Hayward, Clayton, Turtle Lake.

SSG Wahl

715.919.0254

Rice Lake, Cameron, Barron, Chetek, Ladysmith.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments