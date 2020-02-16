On February 16, 1943, Nazi Germany executed University of Wisconsin alumna Mildred Fish-Harnack for her Nazi resistance work. She became the only female American civilian to be killed on the direct order of Adolf Hitler. Her last words: “I also loved Germany so much.” She was only 40 years old.
The Milwaukee native earned her bachelor’s degree in English in 1925, then her master’s degree in 1926, from the University of Wisconsin. She married German national Arvid Harnack, who was also a UW student. A few years later, they moved to Germany.
During this same time, Hitler rose from obscurity to become chancellor of Germany. His Nazi regime took control of the country, and his army marched across Europe. While living in Berlin, Mildred and Arvid joined a small Nazi resistance group which included friends they met at the University of Wisconsin. They helped get persecuted Jews out of Germany, published underground newsletters, and fed information to the Allies, including plans for the upcoming German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.
Unfortunately, the group was exposed when the German High Command broke their secret communications code. The Gestapo arrested Mildred and Arvid in September 1942 while they were on vacation at the Baltic Sea.
Arvid was convicted by a military tribunal of high treason and espionage. That tribunal also convicted Mildred as an accessory to espionage and sentenced her to six years’ hard labor. However, Hitler refused to endorse that decision and ordered a new trial, which ended with a sentence of death for Mildred.
The life and loss of Mildred Fish-Harnack is the subject of a Thank You,72 podcast produced by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.
The podcast can be download at Thankyou72.org and on Apple iTunes and other podcast platforms.
