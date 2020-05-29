It's that time of year again ... Wisconsin's turtles are crossing from water to their upland nesting areas to lay eggs. Getting run over by cars as they cross or having their nests preyed upon by raccoons, skunks, and other animals are major reasons why many of Wisconsin's 11 turtle species are declining.
Three easy actions can help these slow-maturing animals live long and produce the next generation of turtles.
1. Slow down when driving around lakes, rivers and wetlands to avoid hitting turtles.
2. Report turtle crossings. The information helps National Heritage Conservation and local advocates work with highway departments to address crossings that are particularly deadly for turtles.
"We received a 45% increase in reports last year, and thank everyone who took time for turtles in this way!" the NHC said.
3. Build a quick and easy turtle nest cage to place over turtle nests near your driveway or lawn. A new video and detailed instructions show how on the Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program website.
For more information: http://wiatri.net/inventory/witurtles/
