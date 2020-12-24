Law enforcement and the family of Payton Bracht, 16, is asking for the public's help in locating her.
Her family last saw her on December 16, and though she has been in phone contact with her family and law enforcement, she is not disclosing her location, the Washburn County Sheriff's Office said, and she is no longer communicating with law enforcement.
She reportedly said she is safe and not in any immediate danger.
It is possible that she is staying with a friend in Wisconsin or Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and she may have died her hair purple.
Anyone with information on her location should contact the sheriff's office at 715,468.4700 or tipline@co.washbun.wi.local.
