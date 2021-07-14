Helmer ‘Ham’ Johnson

Helmer “Ham” R. Johnson, 86, of Superior passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, with his family by his side.
Helmer was born in Springbrook on March 2, 1935, the son of John and Myrtle (Haynes) Johnson.
He served his country in the U.S. Army as a military police officer at Fort Bliss, Texas. After returning to Wisconsin, he worked for Duplex MFG and Fraser Shipyard and had done repairs on the Edmund Fitzgerald. Helmer later worked for Lakehead Pipeline (Enbridge) as a station maintainer at the Superior Terminal for over 30 years.
Ham loved to hunt and fish. He was a wonderful mechanic and a master fix-it of everything. He was a lover of dogs and will be missed by his dog, Mandy, and grand-dogs, Max, Ellie, Honey, and Hallie.
Helmer is survived by his wife of 62 1/2 years, Betty (Lamberg); daughter, Karen Poquette of Eau Claire; son, Scott Johnson of Superior; grandchildren, Phillip, Amanda, John Marc, and Samuel Poquette; brother, Arlen (Sandy) Johnson of Spooner; son-in-law, Richard Franik of Superior; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Paulson, Superior, Lois Johnson of Superior, and Kay Lamberg of Appleton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruth; parents, John and Myrtle; brothers, Norman, Vernon, Gilbert, Delphin, Melvin, and John ‘Wesley’; and sisters, Marjorie, Delores, and Marlene.
A private family burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Minong. A Celebration of Helmer’s life will be held on Saturday, July 31, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Superior Town Hall, 4917 Hwy. 35.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Essentia Health Hospice for all their special care.
Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence: downsfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.