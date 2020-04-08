Jessica Hedinger has announced her candidacy for the elected position of Washburn County register of deeds.
The election is in November, and the current register of deeds is Renee Bell.
Hedinger said one of her efforts as register of deeds will be addressing the growth and structure of the department, such as continuous training to all employees and the desire to uphold the state dtatutes set before the register of deeds.
Hedinger said she has “the experience and skill set needed to fulfill the duties within the public office with a keen eye for detail, constant dedication, and excellent customer service while ensuring that vital records are held with the utmost importance and issued to the correct applicants.”
While working at the courthouse, Hedinger said, she has made many positive, constructive connections with employees, elected officials, and city officials. It is her desire to restructure the register of deeds office in a positive direction with “the proper leadership and management.”
The Register of Deed’s Office records, protects, preserves and reproduces legal documents related to real estate in Washburn County since 1883. It also issues veterans’ military discharge documents and vital records such as birth, marriage, divorce, and death certificates.
Hedinger graduated from Ashland High School and continued her education at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College for office assistant and finance.
After much encouragement, Hedinger enrolled into University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2018 and is set to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in management in May.
She said her continuous desire and drive for self-improvement shows that she is the right candidate for the position as register of deeds for Washburn County.
“This decision to run has been carefully thought out over the past few years, and with the amazing support of peers and family I will strive to create a vision in which all employees and citizens are able to see.”
She added, “It would be an honor to be able to serve the citizens of Washburn County, and with my extensive background, I believe I would be the ideal candidate for the office.”
For more information: hedinger4register@yahoo.com.
