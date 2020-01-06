Thomas St Angelo Public Library

CUMBERLAND– Clare Janty, physician assistant and Master Certified Life Coach, will present the program “Beyond Resolutions” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Thomas St. Angelo Public Library.

It will present coaching tools for considering new ways of thinking about healthy life goals. The tools include scaling the project, championing one’s inner cheerleader, incorporating the fun factor, and setting up social support.

It will combine group discussion and written exercises, and each participant will create a personal action plan to use through the coming year.

Reservations are appreciated by signing up at the library or via 715.822.2767, or cupl@cumberlandpl.org.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments