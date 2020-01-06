CUMBERLAND– Clare Janty, physician assistant and Master Certified Life Coach, will present the program “Beyond Resolutions” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Thomas St. Angelo Public Library.
It will present coaching tools for considering new ways of thinking about healthy life goals. The tools include scaling the project, championing one’s inner cheerleader, incorporating the fun factor, and setting up social support.
It will combine group discussion and written exercises, and each participant will create a personal action plan to use through the coming year.
Reservations are appreciated by signing up at the library or via 715.822.2767, or cupl@cumberlandpl.org.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.