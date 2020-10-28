The Washburn County Health Department and the Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium have noted the following steps that people can take for voting during the pandemic:
Communities across Wisconsin have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Taking precautions if you vote in-person can help slow the spread of COVID-19. Wisconsin residents under quarantine or isolation have the right to leave their homes to vote. Please follow these recommendations if you have not absentee voted and intend to vote in person.
Voting in Person if You Are Well
If you are voting in person, please continue to follow these precautions:
> Practice good physical distancing (maintain at least 6 ft from non-household members whenever possible).
> Wearing a face covering is highly encouraged. However, it is not required in order to vote.
> Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
> Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before or after visiting the polling location.
Voting in Person While Under Quarantine
> Practice physical distancing (maintain a distance of 6 ft).
> Wearing a face covering is highly encouraged. However, it is not required in order to vote.
> Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before or after visiting the polling location.
> Consider curbside voting. Contact your municipal clerk ahead of time to learn more about curbside voting procedures at your polling place.
> If you have written notice from your medical provider or public health that you are under quarantine, contact your municipal clerk ahead of time to inquire on your voting options.
*Please wear your mask and stay distanced from other voters and poll workers.
Voting in Person While Under Isolation
> Consider curbside voting. Contact your municipal clerk ahead of time to learn more about curbside voting procedures at your polling place.
> Wearing a face covering is highly encouraged. However, it is not required in order to vote.
> Practice physical distancing at all times.
> If you have written notice from your medical provider or public health that you are under isolation, contact your municipal clerk ahead of time to inquire on your voting options.
**According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, any voter who is immunocompromised, was exposed to or has symptoms of COVID-19, or has a disability must be allowed to curbside vote.
For more information about voting during the pandemic, please visit the Wisconsin Election Commission’s website: https://elections.wi.gov/covid-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.