BARRON COUNTY– Barron County Public Health is alerting community members that potential exposures to COVID-19 may have happened at sites in Cameron and Chetek.
The exposures may have occurred at the following locations at the dates and times listed:
> The Wolf’s Den (Cameron): August 3-7, all times
> Somerset Pub (Chetek): August 3-5 from noon to 4 p.m
> Six Lakes (Chetek): August 3 from noon to 4 p.m
> Phill’s Bar and Grill (Chetek): August 7 from noon to 4 p.m
> Pokegama Lakeside Cantina (Chetek): August 7 from noon to 4 p.m.
Anyone who was at any of those locations during the times listed and who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and contact their provider to get tested, the health department said. People who were at the locations during the times listed and are not experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks.
"If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in those 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested," the health department said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.
To help slow the spread in Barron County, the health department is asking for everyone’s help. Any symptoms of illness or worsening of allergy symptoms, especially if allergies are not relieved by over-the-counter medications, should be considered suspect COVID-19 and should stay home and contact their doctor to be tested.
“We need people to be overly cautious and stay home with any sign of illness,” said Laura Sauve, health officer with Barron County Public Health. “No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but the reality is, it is happening to a lot of people, and the best way to slow the spread is to stay home when you don’t feel well and get a COVID test.”
For more information on COVID-19
> Call 211
> Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
> CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
