BARREN COUNTY– Barron County Public Health is alerting community members who may have been at risk for exposure to COVID-19.
The potential exposure happened on July 3-5 in Chetek. A person who tested positive attended the Fly High 56 wooden softball tournament at Denny Overby Field. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 after being at the tournament should stay home and contact their doctor to get tested.
People who were at the tournament who are not experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If they start to feel sick or have any symptoms in those 14 days, they should stay home and contact their doctor to get tested.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.
The public health department would like to remind residents and guests that everyone can help prevent the spread of illness in the community with a few simple, but effective actions:
> Stay home when sick.
> Wear a cloth face covering when it is hard to keep at least 6 feet away from others.
> Wash or sanitize hands often.
> Avoid large gatherings such as concerts and festivals.
For more information on COVID-19:
> Call 211
> WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
> CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
