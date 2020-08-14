Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 439 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AITKIN CROW WING PINE IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA CARLTON IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BURNETT DOUGLAS WASHBURN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, BRAINERD, CLOQUET, GRANTSBURG, HINCKLEY, PINE CITY, SHELL LAKE, SPOONER, AND SUPERIOR. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE,, BIG SANDY LAKE,, EAST LAKE AND, HINCKLEY AREAS.