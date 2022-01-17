COVID cases are surging in Polk County. This past week, the Polk County Health Department has received over 500 positive cases and completed over 400 COVID tests at the Health Department drive-thru alone.
"With this surge, we have found it necessary to reallocate resources to meet testing and vaccination demand," the department said.
As of Monday, January 17th, the health department will mail isolation letters to positive COVID cases reported through the state reporting system and will no longer be calling positive COVID cases. The notification letter includes instructions for community members to notify their school or workplace of their positive case and isolation/quarantine information based on their COVID test date.
"At-home COVID tests are not reported to the Health Department and there is no requirement to do so," the department said. "If you have a positive home test and have questions, please call the COVID hotline at 715-485-9258."
The Health Department urges residents to take action to prevent hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19. For the best protection against COVID-19:
> Everyone 5 and up should get vaccinated and stay up to date with vaccine recommendations,
> Wear a mask,
> Stay at least 6 feet away from other people when possible,
> Wash hands frequently,
> Stay home when sick,
> Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The Health Department encourages community members to call the COVID Hotline at 715-485-9258 to discuss their isolation/quarantine dates, tests results, obtain travel letters, or to answer their COVID questions.
The Health Department COVID Hotline hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The department also can be reached at PHInfo@co.polk.wi.us.
Free COVID-19 testing is available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 901 Mallard Lane, Balsam Lake. Free vaccinations are available every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Government Center.
For more information: www.polkcountyhealthdept.org.
