A teacher at the HACIL virtual charter school in Hayward was arrested Friday, Oct. 8, on a charge of exposing harmful material to a child and causing mental harm to a child.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced that Bryan N. Neuswanger, age 39, was arrested in Grantsburg for causing mental harm to a child and exposing harmful material to a child.
On Friday, Oct.8, law enforcement interviewed and took Neuswanger into custody following reports of Neuswanger exposing harmful material to a child. Law enforcement simultaneously executed a search warrant at Neuswanger’s residence in rural Sawyer County. Neuswanger was booked at the Burnett County Jail.
As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Neuswanger is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anyone who may have any information to assist in this investigation is asked to call the Grantsburg Police Department at 715-463-2405.
The investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by the Grantsburg Police Department, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, The Wisconsin State Patrol, ICAC Task Force Victim Services and the Office of School Safety.
