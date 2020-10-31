Retired University of Minnesota professor Dr. Mel Baughman will present “Adventures in Costa Rica,” a virtual travelogue at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, on Zoom for the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library.
During a trip of nearly three weeks, Baughman engaged in volunteer trail design work, then explored mountains and coastal areas draped with luxuriant rain forest. The adventure included guided walks, night hikes, ziplining, boat trips, kayaking and white-water rafting. The fascinating wildlife included poison dart frogs, sloths and monkeys inhabiting tree-tops.
A retired forestry professor, Baughman spent much of his career working as an Extension forester and administrator at the University of Minnesota, where he was best known for educational programs on income and property tax law and recreational trail design. After retiring he moved to Hayward where he enjoys hiking, skiing, fishing, canoeing and hunting. Baughman has canoed many wild rivers in Canada and has traveled to 49 states, six continents and 12 countries.
To register for the event, go to forms.gle/4U8DCi3XnAXkyAba6 or call the library at 715.634.2161 to receive the Zoom link. Those who do not have the free Zoom app are advised to download it before the program begins and go to the presentation at least five minutes before it begins. Attendees will have a chance to win a special library T-shirt.
For more information: call the library or email hlibrary@hayward.wislib.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.