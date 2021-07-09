Happy Day Club

SPOONER– Happy Day Club (Alzheimer’s day respite program) is now open after being suspended for more than a year due to COVID-19.

The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Day Respite Program Happy Day Club located at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner has openings for people with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.

Happy Day Club is a very fun, respectful, and stimulating program for those who attend the program, plus it makes a great respite break and get-away time for caregivers. The program is open every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Please call us or feel free to visit us at any time for more information regarding our program,” the program’s organizers said.

Caregiver Support Group

The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Day Respite program’s Caregiver Support Group meets on the first Monday of each month at 9 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner.

“Please check out this very informative, helpful and fun support group,” the organizers said. Everyone is welcome to attend. Snacks and coffee are available.

More information

For questions about the programs or about the disease that kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined: 715.416.2942.

