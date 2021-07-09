SPOONER– Happy Day Club (Alzheimer’s day respite program) is now open after being suspended for more than a year due to COVID-19.
The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Day Respite Program Happy Day Club located at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner has openings for people with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.
Happy Day Club is a very fun, respectful, and stimulating program for those who attend the program, plus it makes a great respite break and get-away time for caregivers. The program is open every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Please call us or feel free to visit us at any time for more information regarding our program,” the program’s organizers said.
Caregiver Support Group
The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Day Respite program’s Caregiver Support Group meets on the first Monday of each month at 9 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner.
“Please check out this very informative, helpful and fun support group,” the organizers said. Everyone is welcome to attend. Snacks and coffee are available.
More information
For questions about the programs or about the disease that kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined: 715.416.2942.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.