In the past two weeks, 41% of new cases in Washburn County have been in individuals 1 to 18 years of age, the county's health department noted in a post on its Facebook page.
"In the past week, that same age group accounts for 52% of our new cases," the department said. "This is a concerning increase in cases among the younger age brackets.
"It's important that children continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID throughout schools and into our community. Those 16 and older should also seek vaccination," the post said.
The post also included additional information on masking in schools, including a study and sciene-based support. The information is at https://www.facebook.com/WashburnCoHealthDept/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.