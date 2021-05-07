COVID-19 stats from May 5, 2021
WASHBURN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

In the past two weeks, 41% of new cases in Washburn County have been in individuals 1 to 18 years of age, the county's health department noted in a post on its Facebook page.

"In the past week, that same age group accounts for 52% of our new cases," the department said. "This is a concerning increase in cases among the younger age brackets.

"It's important that children continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID throughout schools and into our community. Those 16 and older should also seek vaccination," the post said.

The post also included additional information on masking in schools, including a study and sciene-based support. The information is at https://www.facebook.com/WashburnCoHealthDept/.

