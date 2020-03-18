SPOONER– Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity has launched a new program to preserve and modernize affordable housing availability within its service areas. The Home Energy Efficiency program will pioneer new ways to help low-income households create energy-efficient and sustainable households.
The new program is made possible through a partnership with Focus on Energy and Habitat for Humanity International.
“This program allows homeowners to make an easy home repair to increase energy efficiency,” Executive Director Jennifer Johnson said. “Participation also opens the door for families to participate with Habitat programs before their need becomes too great.”
Wild Rivers is offering income-qualified homeowners the opportunity to replace their current thermostat with a new Google Nest thermostat at no charge. The Google Nest is a learning thermostat that can save energy by preventing heating or cooling an empty home while the occupants are away. Applicants need to provide proof of income, proof of homeownership, and complete an application.
Johnson said she would like to continue to explore more ways to make homes in their service area more energy efficient and further expand the program's services.
Those who are interested can print out an application online or call 715.553.0467 to have one mailed to them.
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter in Burnett, Polk, Rusk, and Washburn counties.
WRHFH provides housing assistance by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes for income-qualified individuals and families. WRHFH has constructed more than 47 homes since its formation in 1997 and has completed over 400 projects through its home repair and painting program.
To donate funds or building materials, or to volunteer: wildrivershabitat.org.
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity ReStores
The St. Croix Falls and Spooner ReStores sell new and gently used home improvement goods, furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price. The proceeds are used by the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate to help build and renovate homes in Burnett, Polk, Rusk, and Washburn counties.
There are currently 22 ReStores in Wisconsin, and nearly 850 throughout the US and Canada.
To donate, shop or volunteer: wildrivershabitat.org.
