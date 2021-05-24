Aerial spraying of BTK to treat for gypsy moths will be done in the region on Tuesday, May 25, weather permitting.
Select sites will be sprayed in Washburn, Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, and Rusk counties. Progress chart and maps of treatment sites can be viewed at http://gmaerialspray.wi.gov. The first BTK treatments will begin in the counties listed, covering six sites. Most sites will receive a second application of BTK about seven to 10 days after the first application.
Spraying can start as early as sunrise and continue until the day’s plan is complete and as weather conditions allow. Aerial spraying requires calm winds, high humidity, and no precipitation. The yellow planes are loud and will fly low, just above the tree canopy. Pets or livestock may be frightened by the noise of the low-flying planes, so they should be kept inside or monitored.
Treating for gypsy moth is necessary to control the spread of the destructive and invasive pest that feeds on the leaves of oaks, maples, crabapple, birch, and many other species of trees and shrubs.
Planes will apply Foray 48B, which is approved for use in certified organic production or food processing by the Organic Materials Review Institute. The insecticide contains Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki or BTK. It is a naturally occurring soil bacterium that is poisonous to gypsy moth caterpillars when consumed. BTK breaks down in sunlight within a few days. Spraying does not affect organic certification. The insecticide is not toxic to people, bees, animals, birds, or plants. People who have allergies may wish to stay indoors or leave the area until treatments are done.
To learn more about the Gypsy Moth Program: https://gmaerialspray.wi.gov or the gypsy moth portal, https://gypsymoth.wi.gov/.
To find out daily treatment plan updates:
> Call the toll-free hotline at 800.642.MOTH (6684); press 1 for a recorded message of the treatment plan for that day.
> Connect with on Twitter (http://twitter.com/widatcp) or Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/widatcp).
> Subscribe to receive gypsy moth email updates at https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIDATCP/subscriber/new.
Questions can be answered by program staff through any of the following:
> Call the toll-free hotline at 800.642.MOTH (6684); press 2 to speak with someone at DATCP or stay on the line to leave a message. Name, phone number, and county of residence should be recorded in any messages left in voicemail.
> Email gypsymoth@wisconsin.gov.
