SPOONER– The Spooner Gun & Knife Show will be held on September 11–12 at the Spooner Civic Center. The Spooner Gun & Knife Show will be hosted by Ray Kangas Productions.

Hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

A small fee is charged to enter, and admission will be good for both days of the show.

All federal, state, and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Dealer setup will be Friday, from noon to 3 p.m.

Visitors to the show can view more than 200 tables of guns, knives, and many outdoors-related products displayed by vendors.

Buy or sell a wide variety of guns, knives, ammo, books and sporting equipment.

More than 50 vendors will take part in the show.

Producer: Ray Kangas.

Phone: 715.372.4654 or 715.292.8415.

Email: raykaa@cheqnet.net

The Spooner Civic Center is located at 301 Walnut St.

