Burnett County's COVID-19 Response Team has released the following guidelines for large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic to villages, townships, tourism offices, chambers, and the public in general.
Memo
This memo is intended to provide guidance and resources as your township or village is looking to prepare for large gatherings during the summer months. It is likely that your offices are often the first contacted regarding such questions. As you continue to receive questions or concerns, please know that Burnett County Public Health and the Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team remain available to provide you with state and/or federally issued guidance, resources, and general information.
We know that the while the Safer at Home order has been lifted, the virus is not gone. We all share responsibility in helping protect and promote safe practices within our communities and for the county as a whole. Wisconsin Department of Health Services continues to use gating criteria to make recommendations that protect health and safety. Gating criteria and metrics information can be found here:
At this time, gating criteria provide that gatherings of over 10 people is not recommended. Burnett County Public Health supports and promotes this practice. This recommendation is based upon the current data. We know criteria can change which may allow for the possibility for larger gatherings to occur when criteria has been met. We encourage you to check in with this data frequently and to reach out to us for further clarification and discussion. DHS further states it is unlikely that large gatherings would be recommended throughout the summer. Public health experts agree that large gatherings of people in sustained, close contact greatly increases the risk for spread of the virus among those who attend the events and to the communities these individuals return to after the event. The communal nature of such events makes it especially challenging to accommodate the physical distancing and sanitation recommendations required to slow the spread of disease. This includes but is not limited to fairs, festivals, parades, and conferences. Further information from DHS can be found here:
Further resources that may be of benefit to you include:
Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Community and Faith-Based Guidance/Information:
Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Reopen Guidance (including guidance for outdoor recreation/activities):
Burnett County Website:
Centers for Disease Control Mass Gatherings Guidance:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html
We would further encourage you to utilize the Burnett County Public Health Facebook page for updated Burnett County numbers related to COVID-19.
