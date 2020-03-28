I’m cognizant of the fact that between the moments I’m writing this article and the moment you’re reading this, the world has probably changed in so many ways, which makes it difficult to plan what to say that will make sense in a few days. Planning what to say here, however, is not as stressful as the hundreds of small businesses in Washburn County trying to plan their futures, whether it is a month from now, or how to survive the next day. Folks, there’s no sugar coating the week we’ve just experienced, and we don’t quite know what to expect in the coming weeks and months. The one thing we know is that inaction is not an option, and we must continue to push forward.
The past couple of weeks, the Washburn County Economic Development Corporation (WCEDC) office was busy with calls, emails, Facebook and text messages from businesses in the area wondering what is available to help them, what their next steps are, and a myriad other questions. As the situation seemed to change by the hour, the answers to questions were not always evident.
The one thing that became evident quickly is that businesses are feeling the hit right away. Because of the volatility of the situation, it is difficult to make predictions and plans. However, with that said, there are programs and changes of policies happening almost daily, meant to try to help with various situations.
The WCEDC’s (not to be confused with the WEDC which is the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, a completely separate entity from the WCEDC) goal is to gather the information and make it readily available to the business owners of Washburn County. As of the writing of this article, here are some things that have happened that may be of help to you.
First of all, while a nice sounding program from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation was announced giving grants to small businesses with less than 20 employees, I have yet to find a qualifying business in this county. Only businesses that have borrowed from a small list of lenders across the state qualify for these grants. Again, it’ll be a great program for some businesses but likely none in Washburn County.
The second big thing that happened is that the federal government approved Gov. Tony Evers’ request to name the state of Wisconsin as an economic disaster area. This allowed the SBA to give low-interest disaster relief to businesses across the state. The advice would be to check with your current banking and lending institutions to see what they might be able to do for you before applying for more debt, but this option is huge for many businesses. More information is readily available on our website, washburncountyedc.org.
In addition, Wisconsin is waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits as well as the work search requirements to continue to receive benefits. This is meant to offer fast relief for employees who are suffering due to business closures due to current crisis.
Small businesses around the county are working together to develop ways to still be in business while we all try to avoid spreading the virus. The downtown Spooner business district has implemented a way for the public to quickly find out which businesses are open, which ones have online ordering, and which ones have curbside pick-up. The Spooner Chamber and a local business owner put together a list online of restaurants around the county that are still open and offering food for pick-up. Supporting these small businesses is imperative to making it through this crisis and out on the other side of it in the strongest way possible.
There are some things the public should not do. As difficult as it might be, try not to panic. Panic has created a hoarding atmosphere which starts a chain reaction of buying up goods that others may have a higher need for. While you are not panicking, do not pull all of your money out of the banks. Our financial and economic system requires money to be in the banks. You won’t lose your money that you have in the banks, so the recommendation is to make minor adjustments if any to your personal banking habits. Again, I would advise you to call your banker if you have concerns.
Washburn County is a resilient area. We were one of the first 10% of counties in the nation to officially recover from the recession of 2008. I’m confident that we will make it through this crisis and the next stronger than we were before. We have a lot of good things going for us, which is hard to see during desperate times such as these.
The main takeaway I want to let all business owners in the county know is that you are not in this alone. The WCEDC is here to help along with various other economic development organizations, and the people of Washburn County are here to support you through this. In the meantime, follow our Facebook page for the most up-to-date information that’s available. Contact our office if you need further help in figuring things out. I intend on having webinars more frequently as programs and details change, and Facebook is the quickest way for my office to communicate with the masses effectively.
