As I write this, there has still been only one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Washburn County. I attribute this to several factors including good luck, low population density, the limited number of tests that have been performed, and, importantly, the “social distancing” that we have all been practicing. Thanks to everyone who has been limiting their travels, keeping their distance, wearing cloth face masks, and washing their hands – often!
As Wisconsin and the nation look to re-open businesses, we will need to remain vigilant. The small number of COVID-19 tests done in our county, due to a limited number of testing supplies, doesn’t allow us to understand how much coronavirus is circulating in our community. We do know that people can carry the virus and have either mild symptoms or none at all. There are models that suggest that people are most likely to spread the virus about two days before any symptoms develop. What this means is that we must continue to keep our 6-foot separation from others, avoid groups of people, and wear a cloth mask when out in public or when working close to others. These are ways of showing that you care about the health of your friends and neighbors.
Testing for the virus is much more available than even a couple of weeks ago, but still only about 1% of Wisconsinites have been tested! So, 99% of us don’t know (a) if we have the virus now and are infectious, or (b) if we’ve had it in the past and might have immunity to it, or (c) if we are still susceptible to getting sick from it.
The news is full of stories about the coming of antibody tests – some are even being used. So far though, the accuracy of the antibody tests has been quite variable, some reported to be no better than flipping a coin. Moreover, no one yet knows if those antibodies will protect against re-infection. Assuming they do protect us, we don’t know how long that protection will last.
While there is much talk of possible treatments, none have yet been proven. Efforts are ongoing to develop a vaccine, but that is likely more than a year away.
So, while there is no question that the economy must open up again, there is also no question that we’re not to the point of suddenly going back to what we all thought was normal as recently as February. Until we know a lot more, we will have to continue to be aware of any symptoms we may be having – and if they’re flu-like symptoms, cough, fever, and especially shortness of breath – get tested and isolate ourselves. We will need to be careful not to unintentionally infect others by keeping a safe 6-foot distance and wearing a cloth face mask. We will continue to need to avoid large gatherings of people.
None of this is easy or fun. But we will get through this crisis, and we’ll all be better off if we realize that we really are “all in this together.”
