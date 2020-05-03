I read the April 16 article in the Advocate about the 1980 Oak Lake Fire by Bill Thornley and the Guest View by Kirby Dernovsek about Firewise. At the end of Thornley’s article he stated, “I don’t think any of the people that were around then are still here.” That is why I’m writing this. I am very much around and still involved in fire prevention and firefighting.
At the time of the Oak Lake Fire, I was employed by the postal service in Spooner and worked the night mail sorting shift. Getting off work about 8 a.m., took my usual two-hour nap before doing field work until supper time. Before I could get into the field, my wife, Kathy, said there is a big forest fire north of Casey and volunteers are needed to fight fire.
My two oldest sons and I fought fire as volunteers until evening. We had to return home to feed our cattle.
At that time, Spooner and Hayward National Guard had been activated. I was company commander of the guard unit at Spooner and Hayward. Sons Keith and Jay, also members of National Guard, and I changed clothes and went back to work and fought fire all night. Yes, Bill, we were there and are still around.
After retiring from the Postal Service in 1992, I joined the Scott Volunteer Fire Department. About 2012, three of us Scott F.D. became involved in Firewise. This is an information-based fire prevention program sponsored by Department of Natural Resources in cooperation with local fire departments and civilians. In the beginning, three of us Scott F.D. volunteers gave Firewise talks at churches, town and county, and lake association meetings. We have evolved into doing home assessment surveys to let people know what chance the buildings would stand if a wildfire were to occur, and what measures they could take to survive.
Scott’s Firewise team now consists of my wife Kathy, Kim Simon, a Scott volunteer firefighter, and Dave Okonek. We have done all the dwellings in the town of Scott except the last 100.
We had planned to finish this summer, but we have been advised to hold off due to the coronavirus situation. We hope to finish this year or next.
In the meantime, I am still involved in fire fighting and prevention. Like the article stated, the methods and equipment have changed since 1980, but the fact remains that all people just don’t realize the dangers of this fire explosive time of year. How fast a small fire can get out of control and how long the embers of a small fire will remain hot enough to re-kindle. In the meantime I will continue to be involved in fire situations. That is, until I get old!
