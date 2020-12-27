The arrival of a plain white styrofoam cooler mid-morning on Thursday, December 17, 2020 was an exciting and historic moment for Spooner Health. The cooler carried 157 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.
Spooner Health was fortunate to be chosen as one of a couple dozen hospitals across the state to receive the first distribution of the vaccine. Good luck played a part, but several weeks of preparation by staff was a key factor. The state wished to try out their distribution plans on a small scale and chose facilities that had met all the preparatory and educational requirements. Less than two hours after the cooler arrived, the first vaccines were being given. By the end of the day on Friday, 125 employees of Spooner Health had been vaccinated. The remaining doses were scheduled to be given Monday. Once I knew that we had enough vaccine for the entire staff, I was privileged to be among the first to receive it.
After nearly a year of deadly disease and disruption around the world, the beginning of the vaccination program is a welcome, indeed joyful, milestone. It is certainly a turning point in this long journey; some have said it is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.
The speed with which these new vaccines were developed was unprecedented. In part this was due to scientists worldwide working toward the same goal. Vast sums of money were dedicated to the project. And scientific and technological advances, especially over the last 30 years, were used in creating these new vaccines.
Though the development of these new vaccines proceeded quickly, they have been tested for safety and effectiveness much more than previous vaccines: nearly 45,000 trial participants for the Pfizer vaccine; 30,000 for Moderna’s similar vaccine. These numbers are 10 times greater than a typical vaccine trial. These large trials have shown that the vaccines are very effective, preventing up to 95% of cases of Covid-19. Expert independent review of the trials also convinced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the vaccines are very safe. This led to the FDA approval of these vaccines.
Many people receiving the vaccine have mild immune responses, like those from a flu shot: soreness at the injection site, low grade fever, muscle aches, headache or fatigue. These may last a day or two. A small percentage have similar, but more intense symptoms, again lasting only a couple days. While unpleasant, these are a good sign that the vaccine is working! Serious adverse effects have been rare. Though the symptoms can be like the symptoms of COVID-19 disease, it is important to know that the vaccine does not contain the coronavirus and can not cause COVID-19.
While the release of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (with more vaccines expected to come) is a major advance in our efforts to combat COVID-19, it will take several months to get most of America’s 330 million people vaccinated. In the meantime, we must rely on tried-and-true public health measures used for more than 100 years: wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing hands. Together these measures help protect both you and your neighbors.
Even after receiving the vaccine, these measures are still important. While the vaccines are very effective, they are not perfect. A small percentage of people may still get sick even after being vaccinated. In addition, though most people will be protected from becoming ill from the virus, it is not yet known if a vaccinated person can still carry and possibly spread the virus to others. It is also not known how long protection against the virus will last.
Viruses cannot reproduce and survive without infecting living cells. Some infect plants, others infect animals. Humans are among the possible animal hosts, and clearly SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likes to infect humans. When they are released from one infected person by coughing, sneezing, singing, etc., they must find another one to infect soon or they will become non-viable.
The way the pandemic will ultimately end is when the SARS CoV-2 virus can no longer find hosts to infect. Vaccines will dramatically help decrease the numbers of susceptible hosts. But we can make a big difference right now if we all adhere to public health guidance. If we do, more people will be able to get back to work sooner, businesses will begin to recover more quickly, and life will begin to look a lot more normal sooner rather than later.
