Note: Linda Featherly wrote this to encourage people to help lead through the county board and other governmental bodies.
I represent the town of Minong as second vice chair on the Washburn Board of Supervisors. I first became involved in politics in 2008 when I gained the seat on the Minong Town Board. I have always viewed both my position with the town of Minong and Washburn County as an honor and a privilege. I believe that the impact we can have by being a part of our local government is significant.
Politics at both of these levels is rewarding and challenging. While I sometimes must agree to disagree, I still have tons of fun.
Being a member of my county board allows me to have a direct impact on issues that affect all of us as taxpaying members of this county. Part of my position with the county board is to sit on committees. Board members are given committee assignments by our board chairperson, who makes those decisions based on both our wishes and where our particular skill set can best benefit the county.
I currently am chair of the Public Property Committee, vice chair of the Aging Committee, a member of the Finance Committee, the Personnel Committee, a member of the NWLS, a library committee that oversees operations of all of the Northwest Regions libraries, and the Executive Committee as second vice chair of the county board. Filling out my commitment to our county is my role as county ambassador, in which I represent Washburn County in Madison.
While here I do my best to make sure that our county’s voices are heard, while also trying to advocate for issues affecting all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
Committees generally meet once per month, while the finance meets twice per month. Meetings take place at a time that best fits the committee members’ schedules and will generally last anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half. The committee chairperson will set the agenda, in conjunction with the department head, approximately one week before the scheduled meeting date. It is the responsibility of those committees to conduct the county business in a timely and efficient manner, for the good of the county as a whole.
There are at least 16 different committees that a board member has the potential to be on. Schedules and assignments are flexible. Many decisions are put into place within each committee and then brought to the full county board for a final vote. The full board meets once a month. Great care is taken to put individuals on committees where they can thrive, ever moving our county forward. This allows for immense opportunities for personal growth.
It is the county people who I am here to represent, and I do so with great pride. Your voice and your opinions matter and have a direct influence in how I vote on issues that are important to our county. Even at the county level, we can make a direct impact on both our community and state.
We will hopefully continue to always move Washburn County forward. It truly is an honor and a privilege to be a part of our government at a local level where we can and will continue to make a difference!
What a wonderful opportunity I have been given to make a difference for Washburn County. If ever you have considered the possibility of truly making a difference in your community, take that step and run for office. Perhaps now is the time.
Thank you,
Linda Featherly
