Here’s what you need to know about the respiratory virus that is causing hospitalization and death across the United States; it’s called Seasonal Influenza. Flu is peaking here now, and Wisconsin just had its third pediatric death from it. It’s not too late to vaccinate, so talk to your medical provider or pharmacist about it. The life you save may be your own, your elderly neighbor’s, or that baby sitting next to you at church!
If you’re worried about the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, you can be reassured that people in Washburn County are at very low risk at this point in time. There is no sustained person-to-person transmission happening in the U.S., let alone here. However, that may change, as COVID-19 continues to spread across other parts of the world.
It’s hard to predict what the impact will be here. Seasonal flu kills 35,000 people in this country every year, and that’s with a readily available vaccine and antiviral drugs. Unlike flu, there is no antiviral medicine or vaccine for COVID-19. If it does become widespread in this country, we can expect a lot of demand on our medical systems, along with high absenteeism in businesses and schools.
Here’s what you can do now:
> Get in the habit of practicing good hand hygiene: cough into your sleeve and wash your hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and warm water. Hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water aren’t available. It will help prevent seasonal flu now and be a firmly developed habit when COVID-19 does hit.
> Stay home when you’re sick. Have a sufficient supply of food and other necessities to get you and your family through a 14-day illness. Visit ready.gov/wisconsin for how to build a preparedness kit (this will also better prepare your family for other emergencies, such as tornadoes!)
> Clean hard surfaces such as desks and countertops frequently, particularly in shared spaces such as offices. Respiratory viruses, including flu and COVID-19, can linger on surfaces.
Visit CDC.gov for current, reliable information. This is a rapidly changing situation, and the advice from Centers for Disease Control will be continuously updated to reflect that.
For more information, contact the Washburn County Health Department at 715.635.4400
