April 22 marks the 40th anniversary of the Oak Lake Fire that burned 11,418 acres in Washburn County, destroying 159 structures. The fire covered 11 miles in a little over six hours. The heavy smoke from the fire turned day into night. Thirty miles south, in Rice Lake, streetlights turned on in mid-afternoon.
A lot has changed since that day in 1980, including technological advances in communications, personal protection equipment, and the equipment used to contain forest fires. Dozers used on the Oak Lake Fire had less than half the horsepower than those used today.
Another major change is that residential and recreational properties have increased in this area like many rural areas across Wisconsin and the nation. It is estimated that there are nearly twice as many structures in the path of the Oak Lake Fire today than in 1980.
Can fires like this happen again? Absolutely. Two things that have not changed over the last 40 years are that we still have hot, dry, windy days, and the soils are still sandy in this area, growing primarily pine, which is extremely flammable in the spring. This part of Wisconsin has a long history of large-scale wildfires that burn many structures. These fires are infrequent but will certainly continue to occur.
What we can count on is that every year in Wisconsin, hundreds of buildings will be threatened by wildfires and dozens of buildings will be destroyed. It’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when.
Many lessons have been learned from catastrophic fires like the Oak Lake Fire. For a long time, it was believed that structures in the path of a wildfire were mostly ignited by the passing fire front. Now we understand that most homes lost in a wildfire are ignited by “the little things,” such as flying embers that land in accumulated leaves and pine needles on a roof, in a firewood stack, or under a deck.
Even with the improvements made over the last 40 years, firefighters understand that many homes will be lost during a major wildfire. In areas where housing numbers are high, firefighters will simply be outnumbered and in great danger when an intense and fast-spreading wildfire passes through. In addition, characteristics of a given property such as poor access for large fire trucks, heavy forest fuels within 30 feet of buildings, unmaintained yards, and accumulation of flammable material on and around the structure often contribute to structure damage even with firefighter intervention.
Research conducted following wildfires across the nation show that the actions taken by the homeowner to “Firewise” their property play the largest role in whether a home survives a wildfire. While much has changed in the fire service to improve safety and effectiveness, the fact is, homeowners have the biggest impact on whether their home will survive a wildfire. Incorporating Firewise principles around a home greatly improves its chance of surviving a wildfire.
Developing defensible space, eliminating receptive fuel beds for blowing embers, and providing accessibility for fire equipment are some of the ways that you can help.
Firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and local fire departments know that each year the weather and fuel conditions are prime to have another Oak Lake Fire. The 2013 Germann Road Fire that burned more that 7,500 acres in Douglas and Bayfield counties serves as a reminder that even with the latest technology and equipment, there isn’t much that can stop these catastrophic fires once they get started. With proper preparation by homeowners making their homes Firewise, there is an opportunity to reduce the number of structures lost on these unavoidable days.
To learn more about making your property Firewise, visit the Wisconsin DNR website at dnr.wi.gov and enter “fire” into the search engine. You will find tools on how to assess your own property and can see how well it is prepared for the next Oak Lake Fire.
For more information: Kirby Dernovsek, 715.919.2219 or Kirby.dernovsek@wisconsin.gov.
