SPOONER– Washburn County resident and Health and Human Services Director Jim LeDuc ran 60.35 miles in 12 hours’ time to raise support for a community fundraiser.
On Saturday, April 18, starting at 7:30 a.m., LeDuc began running at the Spooner High School track. With minimal rest stops, he continued to run until 7:30 p.m., where he clocked in a total of 60.35 miles.
The 12-hour run was part of a fundraiser held by Community First of Washburn County to raise funds for providing essential needs care packages and supplemental meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love to run. It helps me to set goals, think about deep life questions, get my physical exercise in, and allows me to de-stress after tough days,” said LeDuc. “But today, I didn’t run just because I love to, I ran because I love being part of this community. Right now, our community is in need, so I thought that this would be a great way to express the need and gain the support.”
Community First of Washburn County (CFWC) was established at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as a coalition between major county organizations, including Washburn County Department of Health and Human Services, Mental Health Task Force of Washburn County, Spooner Memorial Library, Lakeland Family Resource Center, Spooner Cares volunteer network, Faith in Action, Spooner Health, community youth volunteers, and the Community Alliance for Prevention.
Initial funding for the coalition was provided by a generous grant from Marshfield Clinic.
Through a collaborative process between key constituents, the vision of Community First of Washburn County was created: “Together, identify and address current and future needs in Washburn County in order to build a stronger, healthier, and more resilient community.”
Through that vision, key programs were created:
> Care packages: Packages include essential needs and care products, as well as notes of encouragement and coloring pages from community families and individuals.
> Supplemental meals (currently being developed): Provides up to 125 meals from local restaurants seven days a week to those most affected by COVID-19.
In order to sustain program efforts, Community First launched its first local fundraiser called #outrunthevirus.
The event featured LeDuc, running for 12 hours straight on livestream in support of the Community First initiative.
The fundraiser brought in a total of approximately $17,500 – 100% of which will go to providing community members with care packages of essential needs products and future supplemental meals.
Community First of Washburn County would like to challenge other communities to #moveformycommunity. That challenge can mean opening a phone book, pointing to a random number and calling them to give words of encouragement and letting them know they are not alone; it could also mean calling a neighbor to see if they need anything picked up from the store and dropped off at their front door, or even raking their front yard.
It could also mean writing notes of encouragement to servicemen and women, neighbors, or friends; or it could mean anything your heart feels is best for your community, the organization said.
“LeDuc’s heart prompted him to run 60.35 miles in 12 hours which resulted in raising $17,500 for his community,” CFWC said.
People are encouraged to post their story to social media using the #moveformycommunity to share and encourage others with their stories of impact.
A donation link for Community First of Washburn County is at facebook.com/donate/225503172195296/?fundraiser_source=external_url.
Community First of Washburn County is a community coalition, consisting of 11 organizations, totaling one paid program manager and up to 23 total committee volunteers.
