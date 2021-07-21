ST. CROIX FALLS– St. Croix Regional Medical Center will offer a six-week in-person Grief Support Group at SCRMC on Mondays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The group will be facilitated by SCRMC Registered Nurse Kelly Belisle.

Pre-registration is requested: Laurie, 715.483.0267 or laurie.byrnes@scrmc.org.

