ST. CROIX FALLS– St. Croix Regional Medical Center will offer a six-week in-person Grief Support Group at SCRMC on Mondays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The group will be facilitated by SCRMC Registered Nurse Kelly Belisle.
Pre-registration is requested: Laurie, 715.483.0267 or laurie.byrnes@scrmc.org.
