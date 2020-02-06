SPOONER– The ice was 18 inches thick. The sun, “the stranger‚” was out, and it was a beautiful day to be on Spooner Lake!
The snow was a little challenging – but tip-ups and cars covered a large portion of the lake.
The fish “bite” was a little slow, but some fishermen had good luck.
Tanner Blaine had two bass at 3 lbs., 8 oz. and 3 lb., 4 oz., along with two nice perch of 12 to 13 inches that gave him a total of $150 in prize money to take home.
Check with him to find out where the Honey Hole was!
Dylan Haskins caught a 4 lb., 11 oz. northern for first place and $150.
In the youth category, Addison Smith turned in a nice bluegill that earned $25.
Main prize winners were Don Hester, $400; Jay Meister, $200; Liam Corbin, $100; and Don Strunk, $75.
It was a friendly, fun-filled day. Some enjoyed lunch in the tent, checking the score board, or just cruising the ice checking on the fish catch.
The Lions Club expresses their sincere thanks for the people who participated, and who donated to the many door prizes.
“You were great!” the club said.
