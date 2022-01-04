TOWN OF WEST MARSHLAND– A man who allegedly shot at another in September has been taken into custody in Burnett County and could face attempted murder, battery, and felon in possession of a firearm charges.
The man, Aaron Simmons, 60, of Grantsburg had suffered head injuries during a fight between the two men that preceded the shooting, and the sheriff’s office recently received clearance to jail him. He was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 2.
The sheriff’s office with the aid of the Grantsburg Police Department had gone to a residence in the town of Marshland on Sept. 10 after getting a report that Simmons was headed there with a rifle.
A homeowner told the officers that the two men had an altercation and then he heard a gunshot, and then more of them. Simmons and the victim, whose name was not released by the sheriff’s department, left the residence, each southbound, in separate vehicles.
Simmons’ vehicle was found in a ditch down the road, and he had a head injury. North Ambulance transported him to medical care.
“Officers spoke with the victim who relayed that he and Simmons were arguing over the theft of some money and some repair work on a firearm,” the sheriff’s department said. “Simmons became angry and started swinging a roofing shovel at the victim. The victim hit Simmons with an aluminum bar in the head. Simmons left for a short while and then returned, this time with a rifle. Simmons shot at the victim multiple times before the gun jammed. The victim then left.”
During a search warrant at Simmons’ home, firearms, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were seized.
