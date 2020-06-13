NORTHWEST WISCONSIN– Wisconsin Economic Developmet Corporation (WEDC) will begin accepting applications online for the $75 million “We’re All In” program beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 15.
The program, which will provide $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses, is designed to help small businesses get back on their feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic while also encouraging them to adopt best practices to keep employees, customers, and communities safe.
One element of the online application process for small businesses is an email or letter of acknowledgement from a community organization confirming that the business was in operation in February 2020.
As a regional economic development organization, the local Visions Northwest is able to provide the documentation for eligible businesses. Small businesses seeking an email or letter confirming February 2020 operations, as part of the application process, should email info@nwrpc.com (Northwest Regional Planning Commission) or one of their local partners identified by WEDC for the confirmation.
Funded primarily by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the grants will help small businesses with the costs of business interruption or health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages, and inventory.
Information regarding what businesses will need to apply can be found at wedc.org/programs-and-resources/wai-small-business-grant/. The online grant application will be accessible from 8 a.m. on Monday, Juane 15, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.
A business may apply for the We’re All In Small Business Grant if it:
> Was in business in February 2020. Businesses that started in 2020 are not eligible.
> Is Wisconsin-based and for-profit.
> Employs 20 or fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) employees, including the owner.
> Has more than $0 but less than $1 million in annual revenues.
Businesses will not be eligible for the grants if they are:
> Part of a national chain, unless the business is a third-party franchise.
> Industries covered by other Wisconsin CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund programs are ineligible for this program. These are: crop production; animal production or aquaculture; lessors of residential buildings and dwellings.
To prepare for the online application process, businesses should be ready to upload the following documents to the WEDC application:
> 2018 or 2019 federal tax return for business.
> Signed W-9 form available at irs.gov.
> Three-digit North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code that best fits the business. This information may be included in a business’s tax return, or through the NAICS website, naics.com/naics-code-description/.
> An email or letter of acknowledgement from a community organization indicating the business was in operation in February 2020. Letters or emails can be from any of the following:
> Chamber of commerce.
> Main Street or Connect Communities organization.
> Local business improvement district.
> Neighborhood economic development association.
> Local economic development organization.
> County economic development organization.
> Municipality, including tribal government.
> County.
> Local bank, credit union or community development financial institution.
> Regional University of Wisconsin Small Business Development Center.
> U.S. Export Assistance Center – Wisconsin.
> Regional economic development organization (i.e. Visions Northwest)
> Regional Planning Commission.
> Trade association.
WEDC has compiled a list of Frequently Asked Questions at wedc.org/wai-small-business-grant-frequently-asked-questions/.
