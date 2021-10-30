Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett and Washburn Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While there is a bit of uncertainty in the coverage, the fog that does form should be quite dense with visibilities less than a quarter of a mile. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&