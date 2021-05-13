LCO Ojibwe College and the UW-Madison Extension will conduct a four-session grant writing class 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 18, 19, 24, and 25.

All four session of the class will be virtual. The program offers basic grant writing skills and a thorough review of the application process. The class will also include information from grant writers and reviewers.

To register: sawyer.extension.wisc.edu or the Sawyer County Extension Facebook page. One credit will be provided with the LCO College upon completing the course.

For more information: Ariga Grigoryan at ariga.grigoryan@wisc.edu or Amber Marlow at ext@lco.edu.

