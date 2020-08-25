Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity (WRHFH) has been selected to receive an AARP Community Challenge grant, one of only 184 grantees selected from across all 50 states, Washington D.C, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and only one of four in Wisconsin.
WRHFH covers Washburn, Burnett, Polk, and Rusk counties.
“We were frankly shocked and thrilled to find out that we were selected to receive this grant,” said Jennifer Johnson, executive director of WRHFH. “We were competing against much larger organizations from all across the nation, and oftentimes we feel like the impact we do is lost in the noise so to speak because we service such a rural area. It’s incredibly validating to see that our success is being recognized on a national level.”
With this “quick-action” grant, WRHFH will create a tool lending library so homeowners and renters with limited resources can borrow needed equipment for maintaining their homes. The library will include a variety of power and hand tools for all types of home improvement and maintenance projects, both indoors and out.
The tool lending library is part of WRHFH's greater mission to make sure everyone has a decent place to live.
“AARP is a nationwide leader on making neighborhoods, towns, and cities more livable for all residents and we are honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to our community,” said Johnson.
About the Community Challenge
The Community Challenge funds innovative projects that inspire change in areas such as transportation, public spaces, housing, smart cities, civic engagement, coronavirus response and more. It’s all part of AARP’s nationwide work on livable communities, which supports the efforts of neighborhoods, towns, cities and counties across the country to become great places for all residents.
AARP believes that communities should provide safe, walkable streets; affordable and accessible housing and transportation options; access to needed services; and opportunities for residents to participate in community life.
To learn more about the work being funded by the AARP Community Challenge across the nation–including all 184 granted projects this year: aarp.org/Community Challenge. An interactive map of all Community Challenge projects and AARP’s livable communities work is at aarp.org/livable.
About Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and builds strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter in Burnett, Polk, Rusk and Washburn counties in Northwest Wisconsin. WRHFH provides housing assistance by constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes for income-qualified individuals and families.
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity has constructed more than 47 homes since its formation in 1997 and has completed over 400 projects through its home repair and painting program.
To donate funds, building materials or to volunteer: www.wildrivershabitat.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.