SARONA– Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary has received a $13,520 grant from the Bosch Community Fund to support a new program coordinator position and the creation of 24 new standards-based environmental education programs.
Hunt Hill welcomed 1,900 students for educational field trips in 2019. To continue providing top-quality programs and positive nature experiences, Hunt Hill requested a grant from the Bosch Community Fund to allow Hunt Hill to hire the position so that all school programs can be re-evaluated and updated to align with current state standards, implement more STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) activities, and better meet the needs of the students and school districts.
Four programs per grade, first through sixth, will be available by May. Each set of programs will support classroom learning, include teacher resources, and build upon the previous year’s programs so that students have a new experience each year they visit Hunt Hill.
About the fund
The Bosch Community Fund, the U.S.-based foundation for Bosch, has awarded more than $20 million in grants to 501(c)(3) organizations and educational institutions. The BCF focuses primarily on the enrichment of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and the advancement of environmental sustainability initiatives.
About Hunt Hill
Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary is a nature preserve and learning center near Long Lake in Sarona. Located on nearly 600 acres, Hunt Hill protects a variety of unique and beautiful habitats found in Wisconsin. Hunt Hill also provides high-quality environmental education programs year-round.
For more information: hunthill.org, 715.635.6543, or info@hunthill.org.
