A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, to celebrate the grand re-opening of Hayward’s historic Main Street, which has been closed to traffic since spring construction began March 9.
The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Hayward Business Improvement District (BID), along with city and county officials, community members, and project contractors will safely gather for the ceremony, and remarks will be made by Mayor Charlie Munich.
The ribbon-cutting will be followed with a ceremonial Main Street roll-out to honor community first responders.
"We couldn't be more excited to unveil and celebrate our new Main Street Hayward!” said Chris Ruckdaschel, executive director of the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce. “When you combine the re-opening of our businesses, the completion of an all new Main Street project, and Hayward being among the finalists for the 2020 America's Main Street award, it makes for an extremely special moment for our businesses and community."
Billie Jo Sabin, owner of Anglers Bar & Grill on Main Street and Downtown Hayward BID vice president, said “the project went smoothly and the contractors and crews did a great job to meet timelines.”
She added, “The timing couldn’t be better for the grand re-opening, and merchants are excited and ready to see customers.”
Last year the city of Hayward was awarded a $1 million federal community development block grant that required a $500,000 city match. The Main Street infrastructure project included new sewer and water, curb, gutter, sidewalk, and road pavement from Hwy. 63 to 5th Street, as well as replacement sewer line from 5th Street and California to Nyman Avenue.
The new construction design included bump outs at multiple intersections for public art, bike racks and kiosks to be added in the future, as well. The first two blocks of the project were originally scheduled to be completed by May 21, with the final three blocks to be completed by June 24, but the contractor was ultimately able to complete the entire project before the May 21 deadline, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
“The reopening of a critical portion of Hayward’s downtown is reason for celebration,” said Michael Stoffel, project manager for Eau Claire-based Ayres, which designed the project and provided survey, bidding, and construction observation services. “Ayres is proud to have been part of this important project."
The ribbon-cutting will bring the community together to celebrate the completion of the spring construction project of Main Street and the safe re-opening of businesses after the Wisconsin Safer at Home Order was reversed on May 13.
“The project couldn’t have been completed ahead of schedule without the support from the City of Hayward and Department of Public Works, Ayres Associates, Haas Construction and their crews, the cooperation of the downtown Hayward business community and the patience of Hayward residents,” Stoffel said. “The completion of Hayward's new Main Street takes on additional significance given that it has recently been voted as a Top 25 Main Street in America and is currently in the running to be a top 10 finalist in the 2020 America's Main Street Contest (www.mainstreetcontest.com).
