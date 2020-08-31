MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers released the following statement on August 31 on the special session on policing accountability and transparency reform:

“The people of Wisconsin don’t want another task force or more delays—they want action and results, and they want it today, not tomorrow or some day months down the road," he said. "It’s disappointing that there’s no sense of urgency from Republicans, and it’s a let down to all the people who are asking us to lead. We have been talking about these bills for months, and Republicans have had plenty of time to consider them on the merits. I encourage Wisconsinites to contact their elected officials and ask them to show up and get to work to pass these bills. We don’t have time to wait.”

The governor and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced a package of policing accountability and transparency reform legislation on June 19, 2020. In the wake of Jacob Blake being shot in Kenosha, Wis., Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #84 calling the legislature to take up the measures in a special session.

Earlier this year, Gov. Evers called special sessions on support for farmers and the agriculture industry and funding for education, respectively. Republicans in the Legislature ultimately adjourned these special sessions without sending any bills to the governor's desk. It has been 138 days since the Legislature last passed a bill.

