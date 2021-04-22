MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #111, directing state-managed law enforcement, including the Department of Natural Resources Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection, the Wisconsin State Capitol Police, and the Wisconsin State Patrol, to review and update their use of force policies.
“We’re getting to work here on the state level to make sure we’re leading by example and setting the bar in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites across our state are demanding action and meaningful, systemic change—this is a critically important step, but it can't be the last. Our Badger Bounceback agenda includes several measures on policing accountability and transparency and I am hopeful these provisions will receive bipartisan support so we can continue the important work of keeping our promises of a more just, more fair, and more equitable state.”
The announcement comes as the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee is set to begin reviewing Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget proposal in the coming weeks. In August 2020, Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #84, calling the Wisconsin State Legislature into a Special Session on issues of policing accountability and transparency. The Legislature gaveled out of the session without taking any action, prompting the governor to include the proposals in his 2021-23 biennial budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.