MADISON— Gov. Tony Evers today took action on 18 bills. The governor signed the following bills:
Ratifies the collective bargaining agreement for State Patrol troopers and inspectors in the public safety employees bargaining unit for fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19 and proposes a series of new pay structures that would be effective retroactively with a total base pay increase that is equivalent to approximately 9.9%, though the biennial base wage increase varies by individual.
“State troopers work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and secure, often working long days with little gratitude,” said Evers. “This is an overdue and well-deserved raise that shows our appreciation for their hard work.”
Allows a law enforcement agency to contract with another law enforcement agency, ambulance service provider, or a third-party vendor to transport an individual for emergency detention.
Increases the minimum sentence a sentencing court is required to impose for a person convicted of a fifth or sixth OWI offense, with some judicial discretion, from 6 months to a minimum sentence of 18 months in prison.
“Too many Wisconsinites have experienced the consequences of drunk driving firsthand and it continues to be a concerning issue across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “It's an important issue and we have work to do to combat drunk driving so we can keep our communities safe.”
Provides a technical fix to 2017 Wisconsin Act 172 to allow that act’s “four strikes and you’re out” policy revoking the license of an individual convicted of a fourth or subsequent OWI offense to be implemented as intended.
Creates requirements for the use of body cameras by law enforcement officers, if an agency chooses to use them, and establishes requirements for releasing video, training, and data retention.
Creates a new process and standards for appointing a guardian of a child and creates four types of guardianship, including full, limited, temporary, and emergency.
Provides the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands the authority to contract with and to compensate the State of Wisconsin Investment Board for the investment of school trust fund moneys.
Makes it a Class I felony for any person to bring contraband into a jail or prison with the intent of keeping the object for themselves, in addition to the already established prohibition on bringing contraband into a jail with the intent of providing it to another person.
Enhances the penalty for victim intimidation from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class G felony, if the underlying crime is an alleged act of domestic abuse.
Provides the governing bodies of towns with multiple means to obtain financial protection in the case of malfeasance on the part of designated municipal officials by allowing towns the option to either require municipal judges to execute and file an official bond or obtain dishonesty insurance for a judge.
Requires that assessor's notices of changed assessments to a property owner include language that specifies that the assessor may not change the assessment of property solely based on the recent sale of that property without adjusting the assessed value of comparable properties in the same market area.
Changes the requirements for the operation of a motorboat by requiring the parent, guardian, or adult accompanying a minor to hold a valid boating safety certificate, if they were born after January 1, 1989, and allows a person who was born on or after January 1, 1989 and is at least 16 years of age to operate a motorboat only if he or she holds a valid boating safety certificate or is accompanied by a person that meet the requirements above.
Gov. Evers today also vetoed several bills. The governor’s veto messages are available below.
