MADISON — U.S. District Judge William Conley has decided not to postpone the April 7 election but did ease requirements for absentee voting in the upcoming April 7 election. The order extends the deadline to request an absentee ballot from Thursday, April 2, to Friday, April 3, allows ballots to be counted that are received after the election until April 13, and eases the requirement for a witness signature.
Gov. Tony Evers issued the following statement regarding the judge's order:
“In the absence of the Legislature doing its part to ensure a fair and safe election, I appreciate that the court chose to implement some of the common-sense solutions that I’ve been advocating for. It’s great news that Wisconsinites will have more time to request and submit a ballot and that clerks will have more time to count ballots. I continue to encourage every Wisconsinite to request their absentee ballot and vote safely from home.”
Previously, Evers proposed legislation that had several provisions aimed at making voting easier and more accessible during the public health emergency.
