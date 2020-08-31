MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #87 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 31, in honor of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell of the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Treadwell passed away on August 22 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.
“This virus continues to devastate families and communities across our state. This is a reminder to all of us the danger our first responders, healthcare professionals, and others are in as they serve their communities during a global pandemic,” said Evers. “Deputy Treadwell had a selfless dedication to his community and the people he served in Dane County for over 25 years. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we honor his memory and share our deepest condolences with Deputy Treadwell's family, friends, and community.”
Executive order #87 is effective from sunrise to sunset on August 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.