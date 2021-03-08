MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has announced a series of virtual Badger Bounceback Live Sessions that will provide six opportunities for Wisconsinites to discuss, provide feedback, and share personal stories on the governor’s Badger Bounceback agenda and how it affects them, their families, and communities across the state while also having the opportunity to engage in the policymaking process as the 2021-23 budget moves through the legislative process.
The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Economic Recovery & Opportunity will occur on Thurs., March 18, at 6 p.m. Wisconsinites are invited to register to attend here.
“Our Badger Bounceback agenda is all about making sure our state can bounce back from COVID-19 better than we were before this pandemic hit,” said Evers. “But as I said during my budget message, and as has been the case since before I took office, I'm not going to make decisions about you without you. These Badger Bounceback Live Sessions are key opportunities to listen and learn from the people of our state in hopes that we can pass a bold, bipartisan budget that will address the urgent challenges facing our state so we can bounce back from this crisis.”
During the months of November and December 2020, Gov. Evers hosted four public budget listening sessions on areas including healthcare, environment, infrastructure and the economy, justice reform, and education. More than 1,000 Wisconsinites participated virtually, helping provide direct ideas and feedback for the governor’s 2021-23 biennial budget. On February 16, Evers announced his 2021-23 biennial budget, which makes historic investments in several key areas that have been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and proposes several policy initiatives supported by a majority of Wisconsinites across the state.
Although the governor’s Badger Bounceback agenda has already received extensive bipartisan praise and support, last week Republican leaders indicated they intend to start from scratch during the legislative budget deliberations. Gov. Evers has hosted listening sessions before and after introducing his budget for two consecutive biennia. typical listening sessions, the governor’s listening sessions involve facilitated, smaller group discussions that allow participating Wisconsinites to engage in conversation and dialogue with other Wisconsinites who share or have different perspectives on an issue while Evers, members of the Evers Administration, and other state and local elected leaders have the opportunity to listen.
The Badger Bounceback Live Session schedule is available below and on the governor's website here. Wisconsinites interested in participating can RSVP on the governor’s website and find additional information on the governor’s Badger Bounceback agenda here. Members of the press are invited to attend and will receive RSVP information in advance of each respective listening session. Badger Bounceback Live Sessions will be streamed on the governor’s YouTube page here.
Badger Bounceback Live Session on Economic Recovery & Opportunity
Thurs., March 18, 2021, at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.
The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Economic Recovery & Opportunity will cover topics such as ensuring our economy can recover and bounce back from this pandemic, including investing in and support small businesses, kickstarting innovation and startups, ensuring tax fairness and providing tax relief for Wisconsin’s working families, and investing in our agricultural economy and rural prosperity.
Badger Bounceback Live Session on Accessible & Affordable Healthcare
Thurs., March 25, 2021 at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.
The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Healthcare will cover topics such as expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare, protecting people who have pre-existing conditions, investing in mental health services, Medicaid/BadgerCare expansion, caregiving, and long-term care for aging and older adults and folks with disabilities.
Badger Bounceback Live Session on Transportation & Infrastructure
Tues., March 30, 2021, at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.
The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Transportation & Infrastructure will cover topics such as investments in transportation and infrastructure, fixing our roads and bridges, investing in transit and transportation alternatives, expanding access to broadband, and supporting local communities and government.
Badger Bounceback Live Session on What’s Best for Our Kids
Thurs., April 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.
The Badger Bounceback Live Session on What’s Best for Our Kids will cover topics such as ensuring every kid has access to a high-quality, public education, providing mental health supports for students at schools, special education reimbursement rates, expanding access to early childhood education and childcare, and investing in our higher education institutions.
Badger Bounceback Live Session on Justice Reform & Marijuana Legalization
Wed., April 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.
The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Justice Reform & Marijuana Legalization will cover topics such as addressing racial disparities in our justice system, legalizing medical and recreational marijuana, investing in treatment, rehabilitation, and other alternatives to incarceration, and programming to support safe community reentry.
Badger Bounceback Live Session on Climate Change & Our Environment
Wed., April 21, 2021, at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.
The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Climate Change & Our Environment will cover topics such as investing in stewardship and making public lands more accessible, addressing lead poisoning prevention, keeping our water clean, addressing climate change and the climate crisis, and protecting our state’s natural resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.