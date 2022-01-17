Republican state lawmakers are pushing a plan that would lower the minimum age to legally carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin.
Right now, a Wisconsin resident needs to be 21 years old before they can apply for a concealed carry permit. The GOP-backed bill would lower it to 18.
The measure's sponsor, state Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, said the 21-year cutoff is arbitrary when you consider that 18-year-olds have the right to vote or go to war.
"It is our obligation as the state Legislature under our oath to the Constitution of the United States and oath to the state constitution to ensure equality before the law," Sortwell said at a public hearing on the plan.
Several gun rights groups are supporting the plan, including the National Rifle Association, Safari Club, Wisconsin Firearms Owners Inc. and Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc.
Opponents include the city of Milwaukee, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE).
WAVE executive director Jeri Bonavia said her group is opposed because under federal law, anyone aged 18 to 20 can't legally purchase a handgun from a federally licensed firearm dealer.
"Which means that this age group that they’re talking about would likely need to be purchasing their gun from the gray market, from private sellers," Bonavia said. "Which means that there would be no background check conducted on those purchases."
Bonavia said she was also concerned that giving more young people access to guns would make everyone less safe.
