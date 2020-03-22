“This is crazy!”
More than one person has said that, head shaking, as they wheeled their cart past barren and uncharacteristically picked over shelves at stores locally and across the nation.
Toilet paper is just one example. Stories of people searching through three and four and five stores and finding none, down to their last two rolls at home (or several packages, just in case). Rows of shelves – empty. Just like the shelves of hand sanitizers and Clorox and alcohol-saturated wipes.
The threat of a rising number of CLOVID-19 combined with state-mandated school shutdowns, closures of most events and activities, and more people working from home has set up a stockpiling mentality, and the run on certain food at the stores reflect that.
Here, based on what is off the shelves locally (at one point in time, and changing all the time), is what people will be eating over the coming days.
Hamburger (apparently to be served with Hamburger Helper, or with just ketchup and pickles)
Ramen noodles
Eggs
Frozen vegetables
Blended salads
Yogurt
Bread
Carrots and celery (but not broccoli or cauliflower)
Bananas and oranges
Oatmeal (and some cereal)
Frozen French fries
Peanut butter
Bread – lots of bread
Cheese
Onions
Milk
Almond and coconut milk
Sausages
Pork (not so much beef steaks)
Chicken
Sugar (the big bags of it are gone, while smaller bags are still on the shelves)
Flour
Canned chili
Macaroni and cheese
Evaporated milk
Canned chicken
Tortillas
Gatorade
Sodas (the cheaper ones)
Soup
Pasta (lots and lots of this) and spaghetti sauce
Vinegar (probably used for cleaning though)
Margarine and butter
And to a lesser extent, these appear to be favorites, too:
Cake mixes
Baking soda (probably for cleaning, though)
Oils
Pancake mixes and syrup
Some crackers
Cookies ( just a few kinds)
Ice cream (especially the big tubs and what is on sale)
Pizza (certain brands; not as many gone as one might expect)
