Stocking shelves

Ted Schmitz, owner of Schmitz’s Economart, helps stock the shelves of an item that people seem to be stockpiling from coast to coast.

 JULIE HUSTVET

“This is crazy!”

More than one person has said that, head shaking, as they wheeled their cart past barren and uncharacteristically picked over shelves at stores locally and across the nation.

Toilet paper is just one example. Stories of people searching through three and four and five stores and finding none, down to their last two rolls at home (or several packages, just in case). Rows of shelves – empty. Just like the shelves of hand sanitizers and Clorox and alcohol-saturated wipes.

The threat of a rising number of CLOVID-19 combined with state-mandated school shutdowns, closures of most events and activities, and more people working from home has set up a stockpiling mentality, and the run on certain food at the stores reflect that.

Here, based on what is off the shelves locally (at one point in time, and changing all the time), is what people will be eating over the coming days.

Hamburger (apparently to be served with Hamburger Helper, or with just ketchup and pickles)

Ramen noodles

Eggs

Frozen vegetables

Blended salads

Yogurt

Bread

Carrots and celery (but not broccoli or cauliflower)

Bananas and oranges

Oatmeal (and some cereal)

Frozen French fries

Peanut butter

Bread – lots of bread

Cheese

Onions

Milk

Almond and coconut milk

Sausages

Pork (not so much beef steaks)

Chicken

Sugar (the big bags of it are gone, while smaller bags are still on the shelves)

Flour

Canned chili

Macaroni and cheese

Evaporated milk

Canned chicken

Tortillas

Gatorade

Sodas (the cheaper ones)

Soup

Pasta (lots and lots of this) and spaghetti sauce

Vinegar (probably used for cleaning though)

Margarine and butter

And to a lesser extent, these appear to be favorites, too:

Cake mixes

Baking soda (probably for cleaning, though)

Oils

Pancake mixes and syrup

Some crackers

Cookies ( just a few kinds)

Ice cream (especially the big tubs and what is on sale)

Pizza (certain brands; not as many gone as one might expect)

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments